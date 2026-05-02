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Brush fire outside Dodger Stadium snarls traffic on 110 Freeway

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A brush fire near the 110 Freeway just outside Dodger Stadium caused "excessive delays into the downtown area" of Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 5:44 p.m. Saturday. It's not yet clear what caused the fire, but it broke out near the southbound lanes of the 110 near Stadium Way.

At 7:04 p.m., the LAFD said forward progress was stopped and responding crews were in the "mop up" phase. Between one and two acres burned.

No injuries were reported or structures threatened.

The LAFD said road and freeway closures were expected to take place, causing excessive traffic. As of 6:40 p.m. it's not yet clear what, if any, closures have taken place.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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