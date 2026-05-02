Brush fire outside Dodger Stadium snarls traffic on 110 Freeway

A brush fire near the 110 Freeway just outside Dodger Stadium caused "excessive delays into the downtown area" of Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 5:44 p.m. Saturday. It's not yet clear what caused the fire, but it broke out near the southbound lanes of the 110 near Stadium Way.

At 7:04 p.m., the LAFD said forward progress was stopped and responding crews were in the "mop up" phase. Between one and two acres burned.

No injuries were reported or structures threatened.

The LAFD said road and freeway closures were expected to take place, causing excessive traffic. As of 6:40 p.m. it's not yet clear what, if any, closures have taken place.

No additional details were immediately made available.