Brush fire burns nearly 30 acres before containment in Lake Elsinore

Firefighters were able to gain the upper hand on a brush fire that torched nearly 30 acres in Lake Elsinore on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, which crews dubbed the Toro Fire, was first reported a little before 4:30 p.m. near El Toro Road and Lindell Road, located east of I-15, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine and hand crews were dispatched to the scene, where they found flames burning in dense brush. Four Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were also sent to the area, and helped reach containment with a series of runs that slowed its forward progression.

As of 10 p.m. the fire was said to be 90% contained and crews said that they had fully stopped the rate of spread. Crews were expected to remain on scene over night to mop up any hotspots that arose.

No homes or structures were threatened by the flames and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.