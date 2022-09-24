Brush fire burning in Calabasas

A brush fire is burning in the 24000 block of Calabasas Road in Calabasas.

The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. By 1:29 p.m. it was about three acres, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)