Brief pursuit ends when car slams into home in Hyde Park; one person hospitalized

A brief pursuit came to an abrupt end late Friday afternoon after the suspect slammed into a home in Hyde Park.

The pursuit is said to have started a little before 4:45 p.m. before coming to a crashing end at the intersection of Third Avenue and Slauson Avenue.

Los Angeles Police Department officers state that the suspect may have been wanted for driving under the influence.

One person was hospitalized as a result of the crash, though it was not clear if it was an occupant of the building, the vehicle or a pedestrian.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.