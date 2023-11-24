Watch CBS News
Local News

Brief pursuit ends after stolen vehicle crashes into another driver

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Stolen vehicle crashes into another car during brief pursuit
Stolen vehicle crashes into another car during brief pursuit 00:27

A brief pursuit ended after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car in Long Beach Friday afternoon. 

Deputies chased the stolen car for only two minutes until the suspect slammed into another driver at the intersection of Long Beach and Artesia Boulevards.

The intersection is closed as authorities clean up the scene and launch an investigation.

Authorities have not reported injuries as of yet.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 4:12 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.