Brief pursuit ends after stolen vehicle crashes into another driver

A brief pursuit ended after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car in Long Beach Friday afternoon.

Deputies chased the stolen car for only two minutes until the suspect slammed into another driver at the intersection of Long Beach and Artesia Boulevards.

The intersection is closed as authorities clean up the scene and launch an investigation.

Authorities have not reported injuries as of yet.