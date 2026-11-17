Brice Sensabaugh scored a season-high 40 points, including 25 in the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 132-107 on Tuesday night for just their second victory of the season.

Sensabaugh sparked Utah's 44-point fourth quarter and Keyonte George added 30 points and 11 assists for the Jazz, who improved to 2-13 with their first win since beating New Orleans on Oct. 23 in their second game of the season. Utah had been 0-6 on the road.

Sensabaugh came off the bench to finish three points shy of his career high. He shot 10 for 11 in the fourth quarter, 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and finished 16 for 21, including 8 for 11 behind the arc. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Jazz were an incredible 18 for 22 (81.8%) in the final 12 minutes.

Brook Lopez scored 23 points for the Clippers, who had won two in a row. Darius Garland and Rui Hachimura both had 20.

The Jazz led by 12 early in the second quarter, but their lead was just 88-86 going to the fourth. Rookie Keaton Wagler's three-point play to start the period gave the Clippers the lead, but it was all Utah from there.

Sensabaugh made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Jazz a 103-93 and they kept pouring it on, outscoring the Clippers 44-21.

Mo Bamba had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz, while rookie Darryn Peterson had 13 points.

Up next

Jazz: Visit the Lakers on Wednesday.

Clippers: Visit San Antonio on Thursday.