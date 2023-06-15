Brea police looking for 'kissing' robbery suspects

Brea Police are looking for two robbery suspects who committed a bizarre drive-by robbery that happened in the early evening of May 10.

Around 6:30 p.m. a white SUV, similar to a Toyota Highlander rolled to a near-stop to two pedestrians walking along Birch Street at Associated Road and a woman passenger can be seen in surveillance footage reaching out of the car to the two.

A sketch of the May 10 robbery suspect Brea Police Department

The woman grabbed both victims' hands in a friendly manner and began kissing them. She attempted to give them trinkets, all the while robbing the victims of their jewelry.

Police released sketches of both the woman and the man driving the vehicle in hopes to identify and locate them.

Sketch of May 10 Brea suspect involved in the drive-by robbery. Brea Police Department