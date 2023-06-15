Watch CBS News
Local News

Brea police looking for 'kissing' robbery suspects

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Brea police search for 'kissing' robbery suspect
Brea police search for 'kissing' robbery suspect 00:24

Brea Police are looking for two robbery suspects who committed a bizarre drive-by robbery that happened in the early evening of May 10.

Around 6:30 p.m. a white SUV, similar to a Toyota Highlander rolled to a near-stop to two pedestrians walking along Birch Street at Associated Road and a woman passenger can be seen in surveillance footage reaching out of the car to the two.

brea-suspect-woman.jpg
A sketch of the May 10 robbery suspect Brea Police Department

The woman grabbed both victims' hands in a friendly manner and began kissing them. She attempted to give them trinkets, all the while robbing the victims of their jewelry.

Police released sketches of both the woman and the man driving the vehicle in hopes to identify and locate them. 

brea-suspect-man.jpg
Sketch of May 10 Brea suspect involved in the drive-by robbery. Brea Police Department
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 11:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.