Brea brush fire prompts evacuation warnings from Orange County firefighters

Orange County firefighters have issued an evacuation warning for some neighborhoods due to a brush fire burning in Brea.

The blaze broke out at around 1:40 p.m. near Carbon Canyon and Olinda Place, according to a social media post from the Orange County Fire Authority. At that time, they said the fire was approximately four acres. By 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire had mapped the fire at just over 36 acres.

Evacuation warnings were issued at around 2:55 p.m. for the communities of Hollydale Mobile Home Park and Olinda Village. They extended warnings to include El Rodeo Stables and Brea Hills at around 3:20 p.m.

"If you are a resident in those communities and evacuate, you may only drive east on Carbon Canyon due to road closures," the post said. "Carbon Canyon Road is closed between Brea Hills and Ruby."

No injuries have been reported and it's unclear if any structures are threatened by the flames.

In a separate social media post, the Brea Police Department said firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground and from water-dropping aircraft.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.