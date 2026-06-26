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CBS LA Cares to host ice cream social in East LA following Boyle Heights warehouse fire

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Following the large blaze that erupted at a Boyle Heights cold storage facility, CBS LA Cares is heading to East Los Angeles to host an ice cream social event to hear directly from residents.

The warehouse fire did more than blanket this community in polluted air; it disrupted local lives and paralyzed neighborhood businesses.

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Join the CBS LA team for our ice cream social event in East Los Angeles. CBS LA

The team at CBS LA is committed to hearing your concerns firsthand, investigating the issues that matter to you and holding officials accountable to get the answers you deserve.

Join us at La Michoacana Pedir de Boca and share your stories.

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: La Michoacana Pedir de Boca, 3853 E 3rd St.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event and to enjoy an authentic paleta (on us!). 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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