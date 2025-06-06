Watch CBS News
Man dead in Boyle Heights after woman allegedly stabs him with pair of scissors

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A man is dead after a woman allegedly stabbed him with a pair of scissors during a physical altercation in Boyle Heights Thursday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Soto Street after receiving calls of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress.

When police arrived, they found a woman attacking a man with a pair of scissors. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD said the man and woman were involved in some sort of domestic dispute that turned into a physical altercation. 

Chelsea Hylton

