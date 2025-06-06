Man dead in Boyle Heights after woman allegedly stabs him with pair of scissors

A man is dead after a woman allegedly stabbed him with a pair of scissors during a physical altercation in Boyle Heights Thursday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Soto Street after receiving calls of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress.

When police arrived, they found a woman attacking a man with a pair of scissors. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD said the man and woman were involved in some sort of domestic dispute that turned into a physical altercation.