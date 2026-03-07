Overturned cement trunk dangling off Boyle Heights freeway transition causes hours-long closure

The 5 and 10 freeway transition road in Boyle Heights was closed for several hours on Saturday after a concrete truck crashed and overturned before dangling off an overpass and dumping concrete onto the road below.

The crash happened just before 9:15 a.m. on northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews who were also dispatched to the scene said that the truck driver was trapped inside of the cab but was still "conscious and talking." He was eventually freed from the cab and evaluated by paramedics.

Firefighters said that the truck was over the k-rail and was not secure, which was threatening the 10 Freeway and train tracks below.

"The truck is loaded and spilling concrete. LAFD Heavy Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue specialized units are on scene to evaluate and determine safest way to secure the truck to mitigate the immediate fall hazard," LAFD officials said.

A third-party contractor responded to the site of the crash and was able to pull the tractor-trailer from over the overpass and upright it.

A SigAlert that was issued at 9:45 a.m., which closed all northbound lanes of the 4 Freeway and all westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, was not fully lifted until just before 5 p.m.