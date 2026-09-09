LAFD firefighter among 3 injured in Boyle Heights crash involving ambulance

A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter was among the three people injured when an ambulance crashed into another vehicle in Boyle Heights on Wednesday.

The crash happened a little before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and S. Boyle Avenue, LAFD officials told CBS LA.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the collision remain unclear, but LAFD said that five people were assessed at the scene, three of whom required further medical attention.

None of the victims required extrication from their vehicles.

It's unknown if the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the collision.

Aerial footage showed a red sedan with some damage stopped next to the LAFD ambulance in the middle of the intersection.