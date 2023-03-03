Watch CBS News
Boyle Heights: Gunshot victim dropped off at USC Medical; driver reports shooting

Los Angeles police officers were investigating a reported shooting in Boyle Heights early Friday morning after a gunshot victim was dropped off at a hospital.

Officers were called to USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights at 4:11 a.m. about a gunshot wound victim.

The male adult victim was reportedly dropped off at the hospital at about 4 a.m., according to the LAPD.

The unidentified person who dropped off the victim told medical staff the victim was shot near a Starbucks on Cornwell and Marengo streets. Officers found no evidence of a shooting at that location, police said.

The victim was undergoing surgery and his condition was unknown.

The incident was under investigation.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 5:26 AM

