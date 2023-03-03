Boyle Heights: Gunshot victim dropped off at USC Medical; driver reports shooting
Los Angeles police officers were investigating a reported shooting in Boyle Heights early Friday morning after a gunshot victim was dropped off at a hospital.
Officers were called to USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights at 4:11 a.m. about a gunshot wound victim.
The male adult victim was reportedly dropped off at the hospital at about 4 a.m., according to the LAPD.
The unidentified person who dropped off the victim told medical staff the victim was shot near a Starbucks on Cornwell and Marengo streets. Officers found no evidence of a shooting at that location, police said.
The victim was undergoing surgery and his condition was unknown.
The incident was under investigation.
