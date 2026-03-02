LAPD seeking information on deadly 2024 shooting in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public as they continue working to solve a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead in Boyle Heights in 2024.

The shooting happened on Aug. 11, 2024 at around 4 a.m., near Evergreen Boulevard and Folsom Street, according to a news release from LAPD detectives.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who has since been identified as Ruben Vergara, lying on the ground in a "prone position and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso area," the release said.

An LAPD community alert for a deadly 2024 shooting in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department

Vergara was eventually declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics despite attempted life-saving measures from first responders, according to LAPD's release.

As they have continued investigating the incident, detectives said that they have surveillance video from the scene that shows the suspects driving to the location where Vergara was shot before exiting the vehicle.

"The suspects then shot the victim while he was standing on the sidewalk in front of his residence," police said.

They said that one of the suspects was a male wearing dark-colored clothing, and that the vehicle they used was possibly a black Chevrolet Silverado with chrome rims. They also noted that the front right roadlight of the truck was out.

A $50,000 reward has been offered to anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect wanted for murder, according to the LAPD release.

Anyone who may know more about the shooting was urged to contact the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division-Central Bureau Section at (213) 980-2446.