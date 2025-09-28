1 dead, 3 hospitalized following Boyle Heights crash

One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Boyle Heights on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Chicago Street near First Street, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in a news release.

One person, who hasn't been identified, was declared dead at the scene by LAFD paramedics.

Three women were rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment, firefighters said. Two of the women were considered to be in serious condition, while the third was in critical condition.

Firefighters used hydraulic-powered tools to free one of the women from the crash after they were trapped inside their vehicle.

Los Angeles police are working to determine what caused the crash and to locate a fifth person who they said fled from the scene.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.