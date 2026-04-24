Boyle Heights crash leaves 1 dead

A person was killed after a two-vehicle collision in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights on Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at about 5:44 a.m. in the area of East 4th and South Clarence streets.

A person who remained unidentified as of Friday morning was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was evaluated for injuries at the scene but declined medical transportation.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a sedan with severe damage that appeared to have collided with a power pole after the initial collision with a truck.

No additional details were immediately made available.