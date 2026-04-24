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Boyle Heights crash leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person was killed after a two-vehicle collision in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights on Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at about 5:44 a.m. in the area of East 4th and South Clarence streets. 

A person who remained unidentified as of Friday morning was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was evaluated for injuries at the scene but declined medical transportation.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a sedan with severe damage that appeared to have collided with a power pole after the initial collision with a truck.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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