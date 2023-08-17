Boyle Heights box truck explosion rattles neighborhood, damages vehicles

Early Thursday morning a box truck parked on a Boyle Heights residential street rocked the neighborhood when it exploded and burst into flames.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the 900 block of South Grande Vista Avenue around 5:13 a.m. to extinguish the burning truck. Luckily, there were no injuries, but about a dozen vehicles in the area were damaged and some homes had broken windows from the explosion.

It is believed that the explosion in the truck's cargo area may be linked to stored leaking propane tanks.

A box truck storing propane tanks exploded early Thursday morning in Boyle Heights, damaging a dozen vehicles and breaking windows in homes. KCAL News