Boyfriend accused of discharging firearm inside Culver City home is arrested

A man was taken into custody over the weekend after being accused of firing a gun twice inside a Culver City home.

Police responded to the home in the 4000 block of Van Buren Place around 8 p.m. Saturday after the victim called authorities to report that her boyfriend was under the influence, had allegedly fired his firearm inside the home and had access to other guns.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed that the suspect was likely armed inside the home. Police say the reporting party was able to exit the home unharmed.

Crisis negotiators arrived on scene and were able to get the suspect to safely exit the home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was booked on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with more information was asked to call police at 310-253-6316.

