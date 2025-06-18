Boy, 12, killed after vehicle hits parked truck in Sherman Oaks

A 12-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was riding in collided with a parked moving truck in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 10:17 a.m. in the 4000 block of N Woodman Avenue in Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A driver crashed a vehicle into the parked moving van, resulting in the death of the boy who was in the front passenger seat.

The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a 10-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital due to protocols for traffic fatalities. They did not sustain injuries, according to the LAFD.

A third person was transported to a local hospital "for medical reasons, not involved in the collision," the LAFD said, although it wasn't clear what the reason was or what condition they were in.

No additional details were immediately made available.