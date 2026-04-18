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Boy, 15, killed in Baldwin Park shooting

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A  15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Baldwin Park early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a shooting was reported at 5:06 a.m. on the 12900 block of Bess Avenue.

The LASD later told CBS LA that the 15-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A pair of other victims, both adult men, were transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

No additional details were released, including any information regarding a potential suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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