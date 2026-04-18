Boy, 15, killed in Baldwin Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Baldwin Park early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a shooting was reported at 5:06 a.m. on the 12900 block of Bess Avenue.

The LASD later told CBS LA that the 15-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A pair of other victims, both adult men, were transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

No additional details were released, including any information regarding a potential suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.