Boy arrested for shooting man in foot outside South Bay Galleria in March

A juvenile boy was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting a person at the South Bay Galleria back in March.

According to Redondo Beach Police Department, the lengthy investigation stemmed from a shooting that occurred on March 11, at around 2:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

Though preliminary investigation only revealed that the suspect was a young male who ran from the scene on foot and fled in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities were able to locate the suspect on Friday after serving warrants in Torrance.

They also recovered an "illegally possessed firearm."

The boy, whose identity has not yet been released, has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving the use of a firearm and illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (310) 379-2477.