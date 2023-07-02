Boy, 14, wounded by stray bullet that went through window of Long Beach home

Authorities said a 14-year-old boy was shot when a stray bullet went through a window frame at his Long Beach home.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Burnett Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Long Beach police.

When they arrived, they located evidence that a shooting occurred. The boy was rush to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

No suspect information has been released.