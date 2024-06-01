Watch CBS News
Bouanga, LAFC beat Dallas 1-0, extend win streak to 5 games — all shutouts

Denis Bouanga scored a goal for the second consecutive game, Hugo Lloris finished with two saves and Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 1-0 Saturday night to extends its win streak to five consecutive games.

LAFC (9-4-3) has outscored its opponents 9-0 during since a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on May 4 and has not conceded a goal in 481 minutes, extending its club record.

Mateusz Bogusz played a perfectly-placed through ball to a charging Bouanga, who beat goalkeeper Maarten Paes one on one from near the penalty spot to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute.

Dallas (3-8-4) is winless in three straight and has given up three goals in back-to-back games.

Paes had a career-high nine saves for Dallas.

Bouanga has 10 goals this season and became the fourth player in club history to score double-digit goals in consecutive seasons.

