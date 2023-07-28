Bonny Fire prompts evacuation orders and warnings in Aguanga

The Bonny fire which broke out along the edge of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation south of Aguanga, reached 500 acres Friday morning with 10 percent containment.

The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon, and by midnight, the Riverside County Fire Department issued evacuation warnings for areas south of Tulle Peak, south of Ramsey, west of Terwilliger, east of and north of Forestry Boundary.

There are houses and other structures in the path of the fire, but most of the terrain is open space with medium vegetation.

Six Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters stopped the threat to most of the structures, according to the department.

An evacuation order remains for south of Bailey Lane, west of Chapman Road, north of Running Springs Road and east of Bonny Lane

An evacuation warning is issued for the area south of Tulle Peak, south of Ramsey, west of Terwilliger, east of and north of Forestry Boundary.

MORNING UPDATE#BonnyFire - The fire is 500 acres and 10% contained. All evacuation orders & evacuation warnings remain in place.#SunsetFire - The fire remains at 103 acres and is 70% contained. Evacuation warnings & road closures remain in place. pic.twitter.com/Y4jN4WzVBb — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 28, 2023