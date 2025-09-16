Bomb threats investigated at multiple locations in Riverside, police say

Authorities investigated bomb threats in at least three separate locations in Riverside on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the bomb threats were at the following locations:

Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation - 7177 Brockton Ave STE 105, Riverside

Riverside Medical Clinic - 6405 Day St, Riverside

An employee of the Inland Empire Autism Assessment Center of Excellence told CBS News Los Angeles that it was also investigated. It's located at 19314 Jesse Ln STE 200 in Riverside.

The locations were cleared and deemed safe by 12:15 p.m.

Students at Notre Dame High School and St. Catherine of Alexandria School, which are located near the Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation, were evacuated, but orders have since been lifted.

No additional details were immediately made available.