Watch CBS News
Local News

Bomb threats investigated at multiple locations in Riverside, police say

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities investigated bomb threats in at least three separate locations in Riverside on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the bomb threats were at the following locations:

  • Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation - 7177 Brockton Ave STE 105, Riverside

  • Riverside Medical Clinic - 6405 Day St, Riverside

An employee of the Inland Empire Autism Assessment Center of Excellence told CBS News Los Angeles that it was also investigated. It's located at 19314 Jesse Ln STE 200 in Riverside.

The locations were cleared and deemed safe by 12:15 p.m.

Students at Notre Dame High School and St. Catherine of Alexandria School, which are located near the Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation, were evacuated, but orders have since been lifted.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue