Bomb threat prompts evacuation of USC's student union building

By
Austin Turner
The Gwynn Wilson Student Union building on the University of Southern California campus was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was reported.

The evacuation was announced on the university's X account at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday. 

USC said the Los Angeles Police Department was on the scene, and all other individuals should steer clear of the area.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not yet clear if the threat was credible.

The student union is located in the heart of USC's campus in University Park.

