Bomb squad responds to report of suspicious device near temple in Pomona
Bomb squad investigators responded to a report of a suspicious device near a temple in Pomona Monday morning.
The investigation into the device found near Temple Beth Israel led to a closure of the street the temple is located on, authorities said. Towne Avenue was shut down in both directions between East Harrison Avenue and Grove Street due to the police response.
No other details have been released by authorities.
Check back for updates to this developing story.