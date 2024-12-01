Watch CBS News
Bomb squad clears suspicious package outside Macy's in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A suspicious device was discovered outside of the Macy's store in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning, prompting a bomb squad investigation. 

The discovery was made at around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Seventh Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They closed Flower Street and Hope Street between Seventh Street and Ninth Street for the pending investigation, which determined that the device was safe. They used a robot to inspect the item. 

All roads have since been reopened. 

Investigators did not provide any further details on the matter. 

