Bomb squad called to Sylmar home after military ordnance found

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A bomb squad was called to a home in Sylmar on Monday after a military ordnance was reportedly located.

Police were dispatched to the 11800 block of Terra Bella Street in Sylmar, north of the Hansen Dam, at around 12:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They say that a possible military ordnance, meaning a weapon, explosive or ammunition, was allegedly found at the home. They said that there was no threat associated with the object. 

LAPD's bomb squad was called to assess the situation and remove the object from the home. 

No further information was provided. 

SkyCal flew over the neighborhood, where several officers could be seen directing traffic away from the area. 

