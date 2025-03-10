Bodycam footage shows pursuit and shooting on Newport Beach Pier

Riverside County homicide suspect shot by police on Newport Beach Pier following pursuit

Santa Ana police released body camera footage from the pursuit that ended on the Newport Beach Pier.

The Santa Ana Police Department joined the chase on Feb. 1, after the Menifee Police Department asked for help finding a homicide suspect, 45-year-old Jose Velasquez. Investigators believe that Velasquez shot and killed a 38-year-old woman in the 25000 block of Mesa Edge Court in Menifee early that Saturday morning.

After police located Velasquez, he led officers on a pursuit through Santa Ana and several other cities before driving onto the Newport Beach pier, 12 miles away.

Velasquez and the pursuing officers passed several bystanders before reaching the end of the pier. After stopping his Honda CRV, the suspect jumped out of the car while holding a pistol in his right hand. Officers immediately opened fire. Velasquez sustained several gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The shooting forced police to close the Newport Beach Pier and some surrounding roads for several hours.

No officers or bystanders were wounded in either incident, police said.

Police identified Velasquez's alleged victim as 38-year-old Storm Wolf, from Temecula. Investigators said they were "acquaintances."

Santa Ana PD said investigators believe the handgun recovered in Velasquez's hand was the weapon used to kill Wolf.