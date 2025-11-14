Bodycam footage catches Border Patrol agent fighting Long Beach police

Body camera and security footage show a U.S. Border Patrol agent fighting Long Beach police officers after he allegedly pulled out a gun inside a women's restroom at a local restaurant in July.

The Long Beach Post was the first to obtain the body camera footage.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to the Shoreline Village Yard House on July 7 after an intoxicated Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, 29, allegedly went into the women's bathroom, approached a woman who saw his handgun and a firearm magazine.

Surveillance cameras show Hodgson leaving the restaurant and pulling out a handgun in the parking lot. He approaches a nearby security guard with the pistol in his hand. The security guard asked Hodgson to leave and told him that firearms are not allowed on the property, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Security cameras track Hodgson leaving the parking lot as officers arrive. He walks around a nearby park and dumps his handgun, which had Department of Homeland Security serial numbers, shortly before officers find him.

Bodycams show Hodgson resisting officers and slurring his words as he shouts, "I'm BP." It takes a handful of officers to wrestle Hodgson to the ground. Officers tased him before they could finally place him in handcuffs.

Long Beach police encountered Isaiah Hodgson, in the white, nearby the place he stashed his service-issued firearm. CBS LA

"Are you guys stupid?" Hodgson said during the struggle.

Officers found the handgun and said it had "DHS" in the serial number. In the body camera footage, officers said the serial number did not appear in their database.

After being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, still slurring his words, Hodgson repeatedly shouts expletives at the officers while claiming he's a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and demands officers call "Bovino," referring to U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino.

In the bodycam footage, he also claims to have been with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and a Hemet Police Department SWAT officer.

"What is my arrest?" said Hodgson, while shouting another expletive-laced tirade.

Hodgson's belligerence continues as more supervisors arrive and officers close the door to the patrol vehicle. The officers' body cameras captured the rest of Hodgson's muffled berating.

After clearing the area, officers take Hodgson to the hospital, where he refuses to take a breathalyzer test. Officers ultimately take him to the department's jail for booking.

There, officers ask him again if he's a peace officer so they can house him in a separate area. He refuses to answer.

"You don't want to talk to me?" the booking officer asks Hodgson as he shakes his head. "You don't want to tell me if you're a peace officer? That's what you're telling me? OK, again, I believe that you are, so I'm going to make sure that you're housed separately."

Afterward, the booking officer tells Hodgson that he can make three free phone calls. Hodgson tells the officers he needs to call his field training officer to inform him that he won't be going to work in the morning. Typically, CBP agents are paired with a field training officer for one year after they graduate from the academy, according to the agency.

Hodgson starts to demean himself, talking about the stress that he's already going through. The officer tries to comfort him.

"Look, brother, making a mistake doesn't mean you're a bad person," the officer said.

Hodgson responds with "I'm the [expletive] worst person," but the officer continues to comfort him by saying, "You made a mistake."

"I made more than [expletive] one mistake man," Hodgson said. "Everyone just [expletive] hates me here."

Hodgson also talked about people finding his personal information, commonly called "doxxing."

"Do you know how many [expletive] people are after me over her in Los Angeles?" he said. "You're having your [expletive] personal information pumped up online and on the [expletive] news. Have you ever had people standing up at your parents' house because you're over here in Los Angeles doing everything? That's the [expletive] guy I am."

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said that immigration agents have been doxxed since the June uptick in LA operations.

The LA County District Attorney's Office charged Hodgson with three felony counts of resisting an executive officer, one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer and misdemeanor charges involving carrying a loaded firearm. Hodgson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office found Hodgson dead inside a Hemet home about a month after he was charged. Deputies said they did not find any evidence of foul play.

Hodgson's attorney told the Long Beach Superior Court judge presiding over the case that his client died of an overdose at his parents' home, according to the Long Beach Post.

About a month before his arrest, Hodgson was involved in the contentious arrest of 20-year-old Adrian Andrew Martinez outside a Pico Rivera Walmart on June 17.

Martinez identified Hodgson as one of the officers involved in his arrest after viewing the agent's booking photo (left).

A cell phone video of the encounter shows Martinez, wearing a blue Walmart vest, appearing to talk to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents before authorities wrestled the 20-year-old to the ground.

