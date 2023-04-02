Body washes ashore San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Pico Rivera, after a body washed ashore the San Gabriel River on Saturday.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Information Bureau, the body was reported at around 2:50 p.m., in the portion of the river nearest Washington Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.

The person, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.