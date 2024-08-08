Body of Huntington Beach missing teen swimmer is recovered

The body of a teenager who was last seen going for a swim in Huntington Beach ocean waters on July 28 has been recovered.

Huntington Beach Marine Safety officers found the body Monday, around 10 a.m., just over one week after the 15-year-old went missing.

The teen was first reported missing around 9 p.m. July 28, after they went swimming with another person and never returned to shore, according to Huntington Beach's public affairs manager.

The two went swimming near Lifeguard Tower 11, which is between Twin Dolphin and Huntington streets, where strong rip currents were reported earlier in the day.

A search was underway for the boy the same July 28 evening, with lifeguards in the water, on land and in the air with a helicopter from the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The Coast Guard also joined the search.

It spanned from the Bolsa Chica Wetlands to Newport, with crews searching for nearly 20 hours, covering approximately 105 square miles.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday, July 29, about 8 p.m.

"The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person," said Capt. Stacey Crecy, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. "Our hearts ache for his family and friends."

Orange County Sheriff's Coroner's officials identified the body Wednesday night.