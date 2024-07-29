Watch CBS News
Search underway for missing teen off the coast of Huntington Beach

By Amy Maetzold

A search is underway off the coast of Huntington Beach for a teenager who went swimming and never returned to shore Sunday evening.

Orange County Sheriff's Department responded around 9 p.m. after two teens reportedly went swimming and one did not make it back to shore, according to the Huntington Beach's public affairs manager. First responders had crews searching the water, around the beach and overhead in a chopper.

hb-missing-teen-swimmer.png
Teen goes missing after swimming off the coast of Huntington Beach Sunday night.

The divers stopped their search in the water around 10:40 p.m., but the search continued around the beach area and in the air.

The teen went swimming near Lifeguard Tower 11, which is between Twin Dolphin and Huntington streets, where strong rip currents were reported earlier in the day.

The gender and age of the missing teen has not been released.

Search efforts are expected to resume sometime Monday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

