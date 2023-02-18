Body of a man was found in a burning Playa del Rey motorhome

Firefighters discovered the lifeless body of a man inside a burning motorhome Saturday, parked on the shoulder of a road in Playa

del Rey.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire call in the 13700 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. around 11:30 a.m. and came upon a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder a couple blocks west of the 405 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

They discovered the body while knocking down the fire. "Beyond medical help, he was determined deceased and remains at the

scene," said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD, who added that no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.