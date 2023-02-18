Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of a man was found in a burning Playa del Rey motorhome

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Firefighters discovered the lifeless body of a man inside a burning motorhome Saturday, parked on the shoulder of a road in Playa
del Rey.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire call in the 13700 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. around 11:30 a.m. and came upon a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder a couple blocks west of the 405 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

They discovered the body while knocking down the fire. "Beyond medical help, he was determined deceased and remains at the
scene," said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD, who added that no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 1:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.