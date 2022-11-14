Body found near LA Riverbed in Long Beach
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body near the Los Angeles Riverbed in Long Beach.
The body was discovered at around 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach Police Department.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.
Police did not disclose the gender or identity of the deceased person.
As investigators surveyed the scene, they directed traffic away from the area.
