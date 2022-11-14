Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found near LA Riverbed in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Morning morning weather (Nov. 14)
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 14) 02:25

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body near the Los Angeles Riverbed in Long Beach. 

The body was discovered at around 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach Police Department. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. 

Police did not disclose the gender or identity of the deceased person. 

As investigators surveyed the scene, they directed traffic away from the area. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.