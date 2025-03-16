Body washes ashore near Belmont Pier in Long Beach

An investigation is underway after a body was found near the Belmont Bier in Long Beach on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the pier, which is located near Ocean Boulevard and 36th Place, at around 11:30 a.m. after learning of the discovery, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

They arrived to find the victim, only identified as a man in his 50s, dead at the scene. A cause of death has not yet been revealed and is awaiting an autopsy from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

No further information was provided.