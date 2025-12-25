Man found dead in MacArthur Park lake in Los Angeles

A man was found dead in the lake located in the middle of MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a passerby spotted a backpack floating in the lake around 5 p.m. The person attempted to grab the bag when they realized a man's body was attached.

Authorities responded, retrieved the body and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that there were no signs of trauma, but the cause of death is still being determined. The death is being investigated as an accident, police said.

The man is yet to be identified publicly. No additional details were immediately made available.