Man found dead in MacArthur Park lake in Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A man was found dead in the lake located in the middle of MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a passerby spotted a backpack floating in the lake around 5 p.m. The person attempted to grab the bag when they realized a man's body was attached.

Authorities responded, retrieved the body and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that there were no signs of trauma, but the cause of death is still being determined. The death is being investigated as an accident, police said.

The man is yet to be identified publicly. No additional details were immediately made available.

