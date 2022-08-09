Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition)

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.

Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.

The person's identity was not immediately known.