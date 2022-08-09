Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition) 01:57

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.

Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.

The person's identity was not immediately known. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 1:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.