Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.
Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.
The person's identity was not immediately known.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.