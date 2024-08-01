Body found at the base of a cliff in San Pedro

A body was discovered at the base of a cliff in San Pedro on Thursday, prompting an investigation from local authorities.

Firefighters were sent to the area in the 2300 block of W. Paseo Del Mar near Royal Palms Park, at around 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They arrived to help lifeguards in recovering the body.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators, who were contacted to assist in the investigation, have not yet disclosed how the person came to be at the bottom of the cliff.

No information was provided on the victim's age or gender.