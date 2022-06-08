Watch CBS News
Bob Saget to be honored Sunday with Impact Award at Critics Choice TV Awards

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

The late Bob Saget will be honored with the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards this Sunday.

According to the Critics Choice Association, the award will be presented to Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo by the comedian's long-time friend John Stamos. 

Saget, who starred in many successful television shows, was found dead on Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards honor and recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

This year's event will be hosted by the Sklar Brothers. Presenters include Kathy Griffin, Carrie Ann Inaba, Kevin Kreider and Derek Hough.

Saget hosted the event in 2018.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

