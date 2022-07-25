Bob Rafelson, director of 'Five Easy Pieces' and creator of 'The Monkees,' dies at 89

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 25 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 25 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 25 AM Edition)

Director, producer and writer Bob Rafelson died Saturday at his home in Aspen, Colorado at 89.

His personal assistant, Jolene Wolff, confirmed the news of his passing and told Variety he died peacefully, surrounded by family.

Rafelson is best known for his work directing "Five Easy Pieces" and for helping produce "Easy Rider" in 1969 and "The Last Picture Show."

"Five Easy Pieces" starred Jack Nicholson and was nominated for four Oscars, including best picture.

Rafelson also directed "The King of Marvin Gardens" and "Stay Hungry."

He is also credited with creating the fabricated rock group "The Monkees" which ran from 1966 to 1968.

Rafelson won an Emmy award for comedy series for the show in 1967.