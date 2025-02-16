Watch CBS News
Local News

Boater, dog rescued by Coast Guard 18 miles off coast of Catalina Island

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Coast Guard rescues man, dog off coast of Catalina Island
Coast Guard rescues man, dog off coast of Catalina Island 00:24

A boater and his dog were rescued hours after going missing off the coast Avalon on Catalina Island on Saturday evening. 

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call from a man at around 8 p.m. who told them that his friend and dog were missing from the 34-foot sailing vessel he was on, according to a release from USCG. 

"The missing individual was last seen four to five hours earlier before reportedly falling asleep," they said. 

With the help of a USCG helicopter crew, the boater was found in a dinghy nearly 1,400 yards away from the sailing vessel. 

The missing boater, who they say was suffering from mild hypothermia, was transported to shore near Cabrillo where he was tended to by awaiting paramedics. 

A Coast Guard cutter towed the dinghy back to the sailing vessel, which was then towed back to Newport Beach, officials said. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.