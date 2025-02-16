Boater, dog rescued by Coast Guard 18 miles off coast of Catalina Island

A boater and his dog were rescued hours after going missing off the coast Avalon on Catalina Island on Saturday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call from a man at around 8 p.m. who told them that his friend and dog were missing from the 34-foot sailing vessel he was on, according to a release from USCG.

"The missing individual was last seen four to five hours earlier before reportedly falling asleep," they said.

With the help of a USCG helicopter crew, the boater was found in a dinghy nearly 1,400 yards away from the sailing vessel.

The missing boater, who they say was suffering from mild hypothermia, was transported to shore near Cabrillo where he was tended to by awaiting paramedics.

A Coast Guard cutter towed the dinghy back to the sailing vessel, which was then towed back to Newport Beach, officials said.

No further information was provided.