Black Image Center highlights importance of archiving family photos, reconnecting with history

The Black Image Center in Culver City believes that family photos do more than just capture a moment in time, they can also have meaningful history. Through their archival program, the center is encouraging communities to reconnect and preserve their stories.

In 2020, a group of photographers came together with an idea to create a space for Black creatives. With the Covid pandemic in full swing, they launched the Black Image Center virtually. Almost a year later, the founders hosted a popup event and the theme was the Black Family Archive.

Black Image Center archivist Madelyn Inez was working with Russell Ellis Jr. to preserve some of his old family photos. Inez said working with people's archives can be an intimate experience and believes it's important to provide them with a safe space. KCAL News

It was a theme that grew into a program. Its goal was to provide a safe space for Black individuals to explore their familial history through photos. They bring together archivists and conservators to scan and preserve people's images.

"The priority for the program has always just been reconnecting people with their archives and kind of helping create a bridge with their archives that they maybe already have in their homes that they don't touch or look at," said Maya June Mansour, one of the center's co-founders.

Over the years, the Black Family Archive has grown and become a quarterly event the Black Image Center hosts in the space they moved into in 2022.

Archiving photos seems to have a greater meaning following the Eaton and Palisades fires that decimated the homes of thousands. Madelyn Inez, one of the Black Image Center's archivists, said providing a space for people to come and save the few photos they have is vital.

Inez started archiving when she was a student at UCLA. Her love for storytelling grew and she created Ode 2 LA, a community-centered archive project.

Russell Ellis Jr. went to the Black Image Center to have photos from his family's album digitized by one of the center's archivists. Ellis has stacks of polaroid images that include several of his parents when they were younger. KCAL News

She has one-on-one sessions with individuals and helps digitize their images. But more than just that, Inez listens to the stories they share which can invoke several emotions.

"Seeing people's comfortability grow is us accessing their archives is really important because this is such a sensitive and intimate practice," Inez said. "I've had people cry with me and I'm crying with them because it's just such a beautiful memory."

Mansour explained that the Black Family Archive gives people access to engage with their own archives. They don't have to pay for an expensive service or need fancy equipment.

Endiya Griffin, another archivist, said the program is at the heart of what the Black Image Center does. She said it's about reminding Black people that their history and stories are valuable.

"It's important for Black people to remember who we are and all the places we've come from," Griffin said.

Griffin said different iterations of the Black Family Archive program have included making artwork with the archives, allowing families to take new family portraits and watching old home movies.