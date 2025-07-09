Bishop of San Bernardino writes letter dispensing diocese of obligation to attend Sunday mass due to fear of ICE raids

The Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Bernardino, California, wrote a letter to churchgoers in his region dispensing them of the obligation to attend Sunday mass due to fear of potential immigration operations.

Bishop Albert Rojas released his letter on Tuesday, saying that he recognizes the fear that people in his diocese have of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. He explained that he understands the fear may deter them from fulfilling the "obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation."

CBS Los Angeles has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE for a comment and is waiting for a response.

Rojas said he was issuing a decree under his authority of the Code of Canon Law to "dispense the faithful from universal and particular disciplinary laws issued for his territory or his subjects by the supreme authority of the Church." The bishop said the dispensation applies to the territorial boundaries of the Diocese of San Bernardino and will remain in effect until further notice.

The letter encourages the faithful to seek alternative spiritual practices such as personal prayer, virtual online masses and devotions such as the Rosary or the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

Rojas said he is calling on pastors and other pastoral ministers in the diocese to "provide compassionate support" to people who may be affected by the fear. He said they should make people feel safe and welcomed in the communities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to the bishop's letter on X, calling out President Trump.

"Freedom of religion? Not in Donald Trump's America. People now have to choose between their faith and their freedom," Newsom's post said.