It's Billy Idol Day in LA as the rocker performs on City Hall steps

Rocker Billy Idol gave a Friday morning performance on the Los Angeles City Hall steps, singing "Rebel Yell" after he was honored in council chambers.

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez led the ceremony, declaring Friday, November 13, as "Billy Idol Day" in the City of Los Angeles.

The honor comes as Billy Idol is to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at tomorrow's ceremony in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13, 2026 - Billy Idol, right, and guitarist Steve Stevens play a concert for fans in the City of Los Angeles on the west steps of City Hall. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Genaro Molina

"Billy helped bring punk rock into the mainstream, delivering hits like "Your Generation" and "Dancing with Myself" that captured the spirit of an entirely new generation," Rodriguez said.

Idol said his time living in LA, since 1987, has been inspirational to his career.

"I've really loved living in Los Angeles. Quite a lot of my albums, a large part of my music, has been made here or was written here. So the city has helped to dream that up, helped to drum that up," Idol said in council chambers.

Los Angeles, CA - November 13: (L-R) Guitarist Steve Stevens, radio legend Richard Blade, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, and music icon Billy Idol. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/The Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Accompanying him was guitarist Steve Stevens, best known for his collaboration with Idol from 1982 to 2022. Stevens will also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

"It is an incredible honor for me as a member of this Los Angeles City Council to continue to make sure that we honor the rock legends that have made an indelible mark in each of our lives," Rodriguez said.

The councilwoman has also honored Depeche Mode, The Cure, Morrissey, The Specials, Madness, The English Beat, and longtime KROQ DJ Richard Blade.