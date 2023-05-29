Billie Eilish responds to comments about her fashion choices: "Let women exist!"

Hit singer Billie Eilish took to Instagram this weekend to respond to criticism over her clothing choices. She posted what she called a "letter to some comments" she's seen on social media.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely obliterated by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman," Eilish wrote. "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I changed and am a sellout."

"I can be both," she added, addressing the "true idiots" and "bozos" who have commented on her style. "Let women exist!"

Instagram / Billie Eilish

The Grammy-award winning Eilish has long been the subject of conversation around her style of dress. In 2019, the then-17-year-old singer discussed her clothing choices in an ad for Calvin Klein, saying, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?

Earlier this month, the singer, now 21, donned a more feminine look 2023 Met Gala — a black lace gown custom-made by Simone Rocha.

Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine in 2021, Eilish told the publication that her decision to expand her style of dress had an impact on her fan base.

"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," she said.

Eilish continued to clap back at her critics this weekend over Instagram, writing, "Did you know that women are multifaceted? Shocking right? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things."

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness," she said, adding, "totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."