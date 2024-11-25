Big rig rolls down hillside after crashing into divider on I-15 Freeway

Traffic on I-15 impacted after big rig veers off freeway and rolls down hillside

Traffic slowed down in San Bernardino County after a big rig crashed along the I-15 Freeway Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 12:15 p.m. just south of the 138 Freeway and north of Oakie Flats Road. Investigators from the California Highway Patrol believe the semi-truck slammed into the center divider on the southbound side of the freeway before crashing through a guardrail and rolling down the nearby slope.

It rolled roughly 500 feet before stopping on its side. Video from the scene shows firefighters escorting the driver up the hill. It's unclear if the driver suffered any major injuries.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the crash. Until further notice, the No.3 and No. 4 lanes of the I-15 Freeway southbound will be closed.