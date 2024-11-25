Watch CBS News
Local News

Big rig rolls down hillside after crashing into divider on I-15 Freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Traffic on I-15 impacted after big rig veers off freeway and rolls down hillside
Traffic on I-15 impacted after big rig veers off freeway and rolls down hillside 00:48

Traffic slowed down in San Bernardino County after a big rig crashed along the I-15 Freeway Monday afternoon. 

The single-vehicle collision happened around 12:15 p.m. just south of the 138 Freeway and north of Oakie Flats Road. Investigators from the California Highway Patrol believe the semi-truck slammed into the center divider on the southbound side of the freeway before crashing through a guardrail and rolling down the nearby slope. 

It rolled roughly 500 feet before stopping on its side. Video from the scene shows firefighters escorting the driver up the hill. It's unclear if the driver suffered any major injuries. 

15-freeway.jpg
The truck rolled down the slope before completely stopping on its side.  KCAL News

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the crash. Until further notice, the No.3 and No. 4 lanes of the I-15 Freeway southbound will be closed. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.