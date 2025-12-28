Big-rig crash near downtown Los Angeles leaves 1 dead, several injured

A fiery crash involving a semi-truck near downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning left one person dead and more than a dozen people injured, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported at 5:07 a.m. involving a big-rig truck on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near 4th Street in Boyle Heights.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 15 people were assessed for injuries and 10 were transported to local hospitals. Their injuries weren't specified.

The SB 5 freeway is closed between 4th Street and the SB 10 Freeway connector, according to Caltrans.

No additional details were immediately made available.