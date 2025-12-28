Watch CBS News
Big-rig crash near downtown Los Angeles leaves 1 dead, several injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A fiery crash involving a semi-truck near downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning left one person dead and more than a dozen people injured, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported at 5:07 a.m. involving a big-rig truck on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near 4th Street in Boyle Heights.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 15 people were assessed for injuries and 10 were transported to local hospitals. Their injuries weren't specified.

The SB 5 freeway is closed between 4th Street and the SB 10 Freeway connector, according to Caltrans.

No additional details were immediately made available.

