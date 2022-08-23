Big rig bursts into flames after crashing on the northbound 14 Freeway near Newhall
A big rig caught on fire after crashing on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Newhall Avenue exit.
California Highway Patrol closed all lanes near the Newhall Avenue exit for an unknown duration as firefighters try to get to contain the blaze.
It is unclear if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
