Watch CBS News
Local News

Big rig bursts into flames after crashing on the northbound 14 Freeway near Newhall

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug 22 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug 22 PM Edition) 02:38

A big rig caught on fire after crashing on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Newhall Avenue exit.

California Highway Patrol closed all lanes near the Newhall Avenue exit for an unknown duration as firefighters try to get to contain the blaze. 

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 11:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.